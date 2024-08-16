Bengals agree to terms with K Evan McPherson on three-year extension

The Bengals have come to an agreement with one of their players on a new contract — but not with one of their receivers.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cincinnati and kicker Evan McPherson have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $16.5 million. McPherson was previously entering the final year of his rookie contract.

McPherson is now set to make $10 million in new money in the first year of the deal, which is the most ever for a kicker on a three-year extension.

McPherson, 25, has been one of the league’s best at his position since Cincinnati selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He has hit 83.9 percent of his career field goals and 95.5 percent of his extra points. Last year, he was 26-of-31 on field goals and 40-of-40 on extra points.

In his seven postseason games, McPherson has hit all 19 of his field goals, including all three from at least 50 yards.

The Bengals will host the Bears on Saturday afternoon for the second week of preseason play.