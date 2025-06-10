Bengals announce Germaine Pratt’s release

Linebacker Germaine Pratt is officially a former member of the Bengals.

Monday brought a report that the Bengals would release Pratt and the team announced the move on Tuesday morning. Pratt requested a trade in February, but the Bengals opted to hold onto him into June.

Pratt was a 2019 third-round pick in Cincinnati and started 95 of the 103 games he played for the team.

“I’m very appreciative of what Germaine has done for our team over the last six years,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He has been a part of plays and wins that will be remembered forever by Bengals fans. I will always pull for Germaine and I wish him the best moving forward.”

The Bengals will clear $5.85 million in cap space as a result of the move.