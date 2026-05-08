Bengals claim LB Swayze Bozeman off waivers

The Bengals claimed linebacker Swayze Bozeman off waivers from the Giants, the team announced Friday.

The Bengals also signed undrafted free agent safety Isaiah Nwokobia.

Bozeman is a second-year player out of the University of Southern Mississippi. He entered the league as a college free agent signee of the Chiefs in 2024.

Bozeman has played nine career games for the Chiefs (2024) and Giants (2025), totaling five defensive tackles along with four special teams stops.

Nwokobia is a rookie out of SMU.