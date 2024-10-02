 Skip navigation
Bengals clear DE Myles Murphy, DT McKinnley Jackson to practice

  
Published October 2, 2024 11:56 AM

The Bengals are getting a pair of defensive players back on the practice field.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson have been cleared to practice, beginning their 21-day window to come back from injured reserve.

Murphy was previously designated to return when he went on IR on Aug. 27. Jackson was designated to return on Wednesday.

Murphy, the No. 28 overall pick of last year’s draft, recorded 3.0 sacks and three tackles for loss as a rookie, playing all 17 games. He was on the field for 28 percent of defensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps.

The Bengals selected Jackson in the third round of the 2024 draft out of Texas A&M.