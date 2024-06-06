Bengals, Colts will practice together

The Bengals will be holding multiple sets of joint practices this summer.

Shortly after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that his team would work with the Bengals ahead of a preseason game in August, the Bengals announced that they will also have a day of practices with the Colts.

The session will be on August 20 in Cincinnati and the two teams will close out the preseason against each other on August 22. It is the first time the Bengals have scheduled multiple joint practices since Zac Taylor became the team’s head coach.

The Colts will also be holding a pair of joint practices. The Cardinals previously announced that the two teams will work together earlier in the month.