Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Bengals, Colts will practice together

  
Published June 6, 2024 02:02 PM

The Bengals will be holding multiple sets of joint practices this summer.

Shortly after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that his team would work with the Bengals ahead of a preseason game in August, the Bengals announced that they will also have a day of practices with the Colts.

The session will be on August 20 in Cincinnati and the two teams will close out the preseason against each other on August 22. It is the first time the Bengals have scheduled multiple joint practices since Zac Taylor became the team’s head coach.

The Colts will also be holding a pair of joint practices. The Cardinals previously announced that the two teams will work together earlier in the month.