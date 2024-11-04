 Skip navigation
Bengals “concerned” about rookie TE Erick All’s knee injury

  
Published November 3, 2024 08:15 PM

Bengals rookie tight end Erick All Jr. injured his right knee during a 6-yard reception with 10:05 remaining until halftime. All was unable to reach the sideline without assistance, and the Bengals quickly listed him as doubtful and then out.

Coach Zac Taylor said afterward that he is “concerned” about the injury.

I worry about it. . . . I don’t have all the information yet, but I’m concerned about it,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

All had two catches for 24 yards Sunday, and he has 20 receptions for 158 yards in nine games this season.

He tore the ACL in the same knee last season at Iowa and wasn’t cleared to practice until the middle of August.

All will undergo an MRI on Monday.

“I hate to think about it,” Taylor said of All’s injury. “I don’t know all the information yet with Erick, because he was having such a tremendous rookie season. He’s just an all-around great football player. He’s got that mindset, and he means a lot to this offense. When he went out, it certainly affected a lot of things.”

The Ravens play the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.