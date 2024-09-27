Bengals expect Trey Hendrickson to play, B.J. Hill doubtful

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed practice with an illness the last two days, but it looks like the Bengals will have him as they try to avoid a fourth straight loss to open the season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday, via multiple reporters, that Hendrickson is set to play against the Panthers on Sunday after returning to practice. Hendrickson has three sacks over the last two games.

The news isn’t as good for a couple of other defensive linemen in Cincinnati. Taylor said that defensive tackle B.J. Hill is considered doubtful to play due to the hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Commanders.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins also missed that game with a hamstring injury and Taylor said Rankins has been ruled out.