Bengals lose sports book partner, as it exits Ohio

  
Published July 27, 2024 01:09 PM

Although the Bengals are still a little cheap when it comes to spending money, they’ve become more creative when it comes to making money. They’ve sold the naming rights to their stadium, for example. And they have a sports-betting partner.

Well, they had one.

Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, Betfred is pulling the plug on its deal with the team, because the company is leaving Ohio next month.

The Bengals will look for another sports book partner.

Sports betting has become big business for the NFL, a money-for-nothing enhancement to the bottom line.

Does it matter for the companies who do the deals? Betfred’s association with the Bengals didn’t move the needle. It ranked 15th out of 19 mobile Ohio sports-betting providers in May.