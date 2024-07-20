 Skip navigation
Bengals make three moves ahead of training camp

  
Published July 20, 2024 03:49 PM

The Bengals announced they placed cornerback DJ Ivey and defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Rookie tight end Erick All begins training camp on the non-football injury list.

Ivey, a seventh-round pick in 2023, tore an ACL in Week 15 of the regular season. He played eight games and made three tackles while seeing action on 21 defensive snaps and 113 on special teams.

Maxwell injured his knee early in training camp last year and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 7, missing the entire season.

All, a fourth-round pick, tore an ACL on Oct. 14 while playing for Iowa in a game against Wisconsin.

The players can practice at any point after passing a physical, but it’s possible all three could begin the season on a reserve list.