nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Bengals put Erick All, Zack Moss on injured reserve

  
Published November 5, 2024 02:47 PM

The Bengals officially announced their trade for running back Khalil Herbert on Tuesday afternoon and they announced a couple of other roster moves as well.

Tight end Erick All and running back Zack Moss have been placed on injured reserve. All will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and Moss is expected to miss extended time with a neck injury.

All was a fourth-round pick this year and he caught 20 passes for 158 yards before being injured. Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Tanner McLachlan are the remaining tight ends for Cincinnati.

Moss’s injury led to the trade of a seventh-round pick for Herbert. Moss had 74 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.