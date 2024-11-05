Bengals put Erick All, Zack Moss on injured reserve

The Bengals officially announced their trade for running back Khalil Herbert on Tuesday afternoon and they announced a couple of other roster moves as well.

Tight end Erick All and running back Zack Moss have been placed on injured reserve. All will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and Moss is expected to miss extended time with a neck injury.

All was a fourth-round pick this year and he caught 20 passes for 158 yards before being injured. Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Tanner McLachlan are the remaining tight ends for Cincinnati.

Moss’s injury led to the trade of a seventh-round pick for Herbert. Moss had 74 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.