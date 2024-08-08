Bengals sign DT Carlos Davis

There’s a new face on the defensive line in Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced the signing of defensive tackle Carlos Davis to their 90-man roster on Thursday. No corresponding move was needed because the Bengals had an open spot after a flurry of moves on Wednesday.

Davis was a Steelers seventh-round pick in 2020 and he played in 12 games for the team over his first three seasons. He had 12 tackles and a sack in those appearances. Davis was out of the league last year and most recently with Birmingham of the UFL.

Sheldon Rankins, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins, Zach Carter, McKinnley Jackson, and Jay Tufele are on the top rungs of the defensive tackle depth chart for the Bengals.