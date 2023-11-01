Bengals sign Tanner Hudson from practice squad to 53-player roster

The Bengals signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the active roster on Wednesday, the team announced.

Hudson, 28, twice was elevated from the practice squad and has four receptions for 48 yards in 59 offensive snaps this season. He also has played seven special teams snaps.

In five seasons with the Bucs, 49ers, Giants and Bengals, he has played 35 games and has 19 receptions for 247 yards.

Cincinnati did not have to make a corresponding move, with an open roster spot after placing rookie running back Chase Brown on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Bengals also announced they signed Clay Johnston to the practice squad. He played in 23 regular-season games for the Bengals the past two seasons.