 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals sign TE Cam Grandy from practice squad to active roster

  
Published November 15, 2024 05:32 PM

The Bengals signed tight end Cam Grandy to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

Grandy, a rookie out of Illinois State University, spent the first 10 weeks of the season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster for the Week 10 game at Baltimore and made a key block on Chase Brown’s touchdown run.

He played four offensive snaps and six on special teams and caught one pass for no yards.

The Bengals have lost rookie tight end Erick All Jr. for the rest of the season, so Grandy will join Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample on the roster at the position.

The Bengals waived running back Kendall Milton to make room for Grandy on the 53-player roster.

Milton, a rookie out of the University of Georgia, was signed off the practice squad to the active roster on Nov. 2.