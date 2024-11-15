Bengals sign TE Cam Grandy from practice squad to active roster

The Bengals signed tight end Cam Grandy to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

Grandy, a rookie out of Illinois State University, spent the first 10 weeks of the season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster for the Week 10 game at Baltimore and made a key block on Chase Brown’s touchdown run.

He played four offensive snaps and six on special teams and caught one pass for no yards.

The Bengals have lost rookie tight end Erick All Jr. for the rest of the season, so Grandy will join Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample on the roster at the position.

The Bengals waived running back Kendall Milton to make room for Grandy on the 53-player roster.



Milton, a rookie out of the University of Georgia, was signed off the practice squad to the active roster on Nov. 2.