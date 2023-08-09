Bengals to wear white helmets in two games this season

The Bengals will break their white helmets out again this season.

The team announced that they will pair their white jerseys with the alternate helmets they debuted during the 2022 season for two of their home games this year. They will don them for their Week Three home Monday night matchup with the Rams and their Week 13 road game against the Jaguars.

Week Three’s game against the Rams will also see the Bengals add two new members to their Ring of Honor. Quarterback Boomer Esiason and wide receiver Chad Johnson will be enshrined during the ceremony.

The Bengals went 2-0 in the helmets last season. They beat the Dolphins at home and the Steelers on the road.