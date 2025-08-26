 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kyle_trask_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly release Trask
nbc_pft_wr_jackobi_meyers_250826.jpg
Simms: Meyers ‘can do it all’
nbc_pft_lionsroster_250826.jpg
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kyle_trask_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly release Trask
nbc_pft_wr_jackobi_meyers_250826.jpg
Simms: Meyers ‘can do it all’
nbc_pft_lionsroster_250826.jpg
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals, Trey Hendrickson find common ground, through common sense

  
Published August 26, 2025 09:24 AM

The Bengals and defensive end Trey Hendrickson had a major disagreement regarding the guaranteed money in a long-term deal. And so they came up with a perfect solution.

Don’t do a long-term deal.

Sure, the one-year contract provides Hendrickson with no security beyond 2025. If the Bengal weren’t willing to give him security beyond 2025 on a multi-year deal, why not do a one-year deal?

Last week, a G.M. made that point during an off-the-record conversation with PFT. Players need to be more willing to do one-year deals, if they want to be paid after they have a strong season on a contract with multiple years remaining.

The decision becomes more difficult when the team offers a sizable bird in the hand for year two, and possibly beyond. With the Bengals not doing that for Hendrickson, a one-year deal made sense.

It made so much sense that it’s surprising the Bengals did it. From their perspective, they gave Hendrickson an extra $14 million that they didn’t have to give him. For that team particularly, it’s a big deal.

Will other teams follow Cincinnati’s lead? In lieu of a multi-year extension, re-do the last year of the contract. Give the player a raise. Give him his freedom after that.

Maybe he’ll sign a new deal. Maybe he won’t. For now, he can focus his full efforts on having the best season possible, for the team and for himself.