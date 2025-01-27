 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bijan Robinson, Leonard Williams among NFC Pro Bowl replacements for Eagles players

  
Published January 27, 2025 02:29 PM

The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl and that means the NFL has to replace their Pro Bowlers on the NFC roster for this week’s festivities in Orlando.

A number of those replacements have been announced on Monday. The group includes Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who will take the place of Saquon Barkley.

Robinson ran for 1,456 yards in his second NFL season and was fourth in yards from scrimmage. Barkley led the league in both categories.

Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams will be taking the spot originally filled by Jalen Carter. It’s the second time that Williams has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Eagles had three offensive linemen selected for the Pro Bowl this year. Cam Jurgens will be replaced by Saints center Erik McCoy, Landon Dickerson’s place will be taken by Panthers guard Robert Hunt, and Lane Johnson will be replaced by Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill.