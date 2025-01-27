Bijan Robinson, Leonard Williams among NFC Pro Bowl replacements for Eagles players

The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl and that means the NFL has to replace their Pro Bowlers on the NFC roster for this week’s festivities in Orlando.

A number of those replacements have been announced on Monday. The group includes Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who will take the place of Saquon Barkley.

Robinson ran for 1,456 yards in his second NFL season and was fourth in yards from scrimmage. Barkley led the league in both categories.

Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams will be taking the spot originally filled by Jalen Carter. It’s the second time that Williams has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Eagles had three offensive linemen selected for the Pro Bowl this year. Cam Jurgens will be replaced by Saints center Erik McCoy, Landon Dickerson’s place will be taken by Panthers guard Robert Hunt, and Lane Johnson will be replaced by Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill.