Bijan Robinson, Matthew Judon set to play vs. Saints

While the Falcons added two key players to their injury report on Thursday, both of them are set to play this weekend’s game against the Saints.

Running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) were both full participants in Friday’s practice and have no game status for Week 4.

Robinson and Judon were both limited in Thursday’s practice.

But while offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant, he’s been ruled out.

The Falcons are already without center Drew Dalman, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Storm Norton is expected to start at tackle for McGary, while Ryan Neuzil is set to take over at center.