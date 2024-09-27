 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bijan Robinson, Matthew Judon set to play vs. Saints

  
Published September 27, 2024 03:56 PM

While the Falcons added two key players to their injury report on Thursday, both of them are set to play this weekend’s game against the Saints.

Running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) were both full participants in Friday’s practice and have no game status for Week 4.

Robinson and Judon were both limited in Thursday’s practice.

But while offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant, he’s been ruled out.

The Falcons are already without center Drew Dalman, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Storm Norton is expected to start at tackle for McGary, while Ryan Neuzil is set to take over at center.