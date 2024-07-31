 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick to break down NFL film, decisions on new show this fall

  
Published July 31, 2024 11:09 AM

Bill Belichick won’t be coaching in the NFL this year, but he won’t be a stranger to fans who are watching the 2024 season unfold.

Underdog Fantasy announced on Wednesday that Belichick has partnered with them to create a show called Coach with Bill Belichick that will premiere during the season.

In a video discussing his involvement with the show, Belichick said that the content of the show has been designed in response to what fans have asked him about the sport. Belichick said the show will include “behind the scenes information, decision-making that goes on within the organization and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game.”

Belichick also has plans to appear on Inside the NFL and on the Manningcast during Monday Night Football games on ESPN. He’s also expected to make regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show in his first year out of NFL coaching since joining the Baltimore Colts in 1975.