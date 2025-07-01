 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Bill Belichick’s boss, Bubba Cunningham, will leave UNC next year

  
Published July 1, 2025 12:26 PM

Bill Belichick will have a new boss in 2026.

North Carolina A.D. Bubba Cunningham will leave the school next summer. The school announced the development on Tuesday, via Sports Business Journal.

Cunningham will be replaced by RFK Racing President Steve Newmark, who will begin working for North Carolina this month as Executive Associate A.D. He’ll report to Cunningham and focus on driving revenue, primarily for the football team and the women’s basketball team.

There’s a possible story behind the story about which many will be curious. Especially since Cunningham may not have wanted to hire Belichick to coach the football team.

Is this a change Belichick wanted? Did he perhaps engineer it? Obviously, he currently has the power in Chapel Hill. As confirmed by the fact that he can write a $1 million check whenever he wants and leave the Tar Heels high and dry.

Regardless, the power dynamics will be dramatically changing for North Carolina sports. Which means they’ll also change for UNC football.