Bill Belichick’s boss, Bubba Cunningham, will leave UNC next year

Bill Belichick will have a new boss in 2026.

North Carolina A.D. Bubba Cunningham will leave the school next summer. The school announced the development on Tuesday, via Sports Business Journal.

Cunningham will be replaced by RFK Racing President Steve Newmark, who will begin working for North Carolina this month as Executive Associate A.D. He’ll report to Cunningham and focus on driving revenue, primarily for the football team and the women’s basketball team.

There’s a possible story behind the story about which many will be curious. Especially since Cunningham may not have wanted to hire Belichick to coach the football team.

Is this a change Belichick wanted? Did he perhaps engineer it? Obviously, he currently has the power in Chapel Hill. As confirmed by the fact that he can write a $1 million check whenever he wants and leave the Tar Heels high and dry.

Regardless, the power dynamics will be dramatically changing for North Carolina sports. Which means they’ll also change for UNC football.