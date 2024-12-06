Bill Belichick’s college interest could be a message to NFL owners

At first blush, the notion that Bill Belichick would interview for a college coaching job makes no sense. After thinking it through some more, it does.

Here’s what I think Belichick is doing. He’s telling NFL owners to shit or get off the pot.

Any owner can talk to Belichick right now, about any existing vacancy or an eventual one. And if he’s going to end up with no NFL job after the 2025 coaching carousel comes to a stop, he’d rather know now — before the college jobs are filled.

It’s a simple concept. As far as Belichick is concerned, it’s nut-cuttin’ time. If you want me, let me know. Otherwise, I’ll take a college job.

Many believe he’ll land in the NFL. But he went 0-for-7 last year, with only one interview. It’s fair for him to want to know which way the wind is blowing, before a viable college opportunity blows away.

Selecting Belichick now would violate the spirit of the Rooney Rule. Everyone involved would have to keep it quiet until the team complies with the letter of the league’s interview requirements. Then, Belichick gets the job.

If he gets the job. If he gets any job. He’s flirting with college teams because, in my view, he wants to know right now whether a team is willing to make him its head coach (and maybe de facto G.M.) in roughly a month.

If he takes a college job, it will mean that no suitable NFL team was interested and willing to give him what he’s looking for.