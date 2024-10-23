Bill Belichick’s criticism of the Giants seems a little self-serving (like much of his criticism)

Bill Belichick, who got one interview and no offers with seven jobs open in January, has crafted the ultimate media bully pulpit.

And he’s possibly using it to maximize his options for 2025 — and to settle scores in 2024.

He has taken shots at his old nemesis in New York, Jets owner Woody Johnson. On Monday, Belichick stirred things up with his longtime former employer, criticizing his successor for calling the team “soft.”

As it relates to potential future employment prospects, Belichick has questioned Jaguars coach Doug Pederson for saying that the team needs an in-season culture change. On Monday, via USA Today, Belichick criticized Giants G.M. Joe Schoen for not re-signing running back Saquon Barkley.

“It looked like, in Hard Knocks, I don’t think [coach Brian] Daboll wanted to get rid of Saquon and I certainly don’t think [co-owner] John Mara wanted to get rid of Saquon,” Belichick said on Pat McAfee’s show. “It just seemed like a General Manager thing. Like, ‘We don’t think anybody will pay him.’ But, kind of, everyone in the league knew that he was going to go to the Eagles.”

That’s quite an indictment of Giants G.M. Joe Schoen. But if Bill is going to land in what many believe is his preferred destination with the kind of power to which he’s accustomed, Belichick needs Mara to make a clean sweep.

“I really don’t understand,” Belichick added regarding the decision to let Barkley go. “He was their best player. For a couple million dollars more they could have kept him. Instead, I guess they got a guard or somebody. I don’t know. The offensive line doesn’t look very good.”

It’s arguably doesn’t look very good for Belichick to be using his umpteen media platforms to take shots at those he might want to replace. While it’s refreshing to hear candor from former coaches who want back in, Belichick seems to be using it surgically.

And it’s not as if his takes are earth shattering. He’s saying things others have said. But he’s Bill Belichick. A modern-day E.F. Hutton.

Here’s the difference. When Belichick talks, he’s possibly hoping certain specific owners will listen. And that they’ll act. And that Belichick will have multiple teams chasing him for employment in 2025, giving him maximum leverage — which will mean maximum money and maximum power.