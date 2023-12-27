Bills activate Kaiir Elam off of injured reserve
Published December 27, 2023 10:36 AM
The Bills are getting some depth back on defense.
Buffalo has activated cornerback Kaiir Elam off of injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.
Elam has been sidelined by a torn ankle ligament. After the Bills designated him for return earlier this month, Elam’s 21-day practice window was about to expire.
Elam has appeared in three games with two starts this season. He’s recorded 14 total tackles.
A first-round pick in 2022, Elam had four passes defensed with two interceptions in 13 games with six starts as a rookie.