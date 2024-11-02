 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills activate Von Miller to active roster

  
Published November 2, 2024 05:09 PM

Edge rusher Von Miller officially is back for the Bills.

The team activated him back to the 53-player roster from the suspension list Saturday. He served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Miller was arrested in November 2023 after being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, but he denied the allegations and authorities since have closed the case.

Miller, who has three sacks in four games, returned to practice Wednesday.

The Bills also announced the elevations of defensive tackle Eli Ankou and wide receiver Jalen Virgil from the practice squad.

Ankou made his season debut last week and posted three tackles against Seattle. Virgil saw action at wide receiver against Seattle, playing 11 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams.