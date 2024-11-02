Bills activate Von Miller to active roster

Edge rusher Von Miller officially is back for the Bills.

The team activated him back to the 53-player roster from the suspension list Saturday. He served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Miller was arrested in November 2023 after being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, but he denied the allegations and authorities since have closed the case.

Miller, who has three sacks in four games, returned to practice Wednesday.

The Bills also announced the elevations of defensive tackle Eli Ankou and wide receiver Jalen Virgil from the practice squad.

Ankou made his season debut last week and posted three tackles against Seattle. Virgil saw action at wide receiver against Seattle, playing 11 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams.