 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills cut Titans lead to 10-7 on James Cook’s run

  
Published October 20, 2024 02:09 PM

The Titans have dominated most of the first half, but the Bills have cut their deficit to a one-score game.

James Cook ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 10:04 remaining in the first half. The Titans now lead 10-7.

Josh Allen set up the touchdown with a 44-yard throw to rookie Keon Coleman to the Tennessee 11.

The Bills quarterback has completed 4 of 8 passes for 65 yards.

The Titans have shown more life on offense with Mason Rudolph at quarterback as he’s gone 13-of-17 for 106 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 4-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the score.

Tony Pollard has run for 49 yards on eight carries.

The Bills list receiver Curtis Samuel (shoulder) as questionable to return to the game, but he has gone into the locker room.