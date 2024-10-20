Bills cut Titans lead to 10-7 on James Cook’s run

The Titans have dominated most of the first half, but the Bills have cut their deficit to a one-score game.

James Cook ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 10:04 remaining in the first half. The Titans now lead 10-7.

Josh Allen set up the touchdown with a 44-yard throw to rookie Keon Coleman to the Tennessee 11.

The Bills quarterback has completed 4 of 8 passes for 65 yards.

The Titans have shown more life on offense with Mason Rudolph at quarterback as he’s gone 13-of-17 for 106 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 4-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the score.

Tony Pollard has run for 49 yards on eight carries.

The Bills list receiver Curtis Samuel (shoulder) as questionable to return to the game, but he has gone into the locker room.