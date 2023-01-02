 Skip navigation
Bills elevate Cole Beasley, Alec Anderson for Monday night

  
Published January 2, 2023 11:42 AM
Wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the Bills practice squad for the third straight week.

The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon. They also called offensive lineman Alec Anderson up for the game.

Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game, but the Bills will have to release Beasley if they elevate him on a temporary basis for another game. They could avoid that by signing him to the 53-man roster.

Beasley had two catches for 18 yards while playing 17 snaps over the last two weeks. He also had four catches in two games with the Buccaneers earlier this season.