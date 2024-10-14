Bills elevate Frank Gore Jr. for Monday night’s game

Bills rookie running back Frank Gore Jr. is set to make his NFL debut on Monday night.

The Bills announced that they have elevated Gore from the practice squad for their game against the Jets. It’s the first time Gore has been elevated and he will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Gore signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of Southern Miss this year. He was waived at the end of the summer, but returned to the practice squad. Monday’s move comes with James Cook questionable to play due to a toe injury.

Gore’s father Frank played for both of the teams who will be squaring off at MetLife Stadium on Monday. He spent the 2019 campaign with the Bills and closed out his career by playing with the Jets in 2020, but he’s best known for his 10-year run with the 49ers.