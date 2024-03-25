Bills fans are experiencing “major sticker shock” on PSL prices

Membership in Bills Mafia is about to get a lot more expensive.

Via the Buffalo News, season-ticket holders who are in line to get some of the best seats at the team’s new stadium are learning the cost of their Personal Seat Licenses. And there is, as the article characterizes it, “major sticker shock.”

Per the report, season-ticket holders have learned that their PSLs will cost anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000 per seat. For now, those are the PSLs for suites and club seats. General admission season-ticket holders have yet to learn the price of their PSLs.

Melissa Taylor’s family has had season tickets for 56 years. She learned that the PSLs for her seats will cost $20,000 each when the new venue opens in 2026.

“It was heartbreaking,” she told the News. “I walked out of there thinking, ‘Do I just have two seasons left?’”

The Bills are banking on the likelihood that, if she says no, someone else will say yes. And if it means long-time season-ticket holders will have to bow out, the Bills won’t bat an eye. The Bills needed to come up with a significant private contribution to the cost of the new stadium, and the PSL is one of the ways to pass the hat.

Which is really what it is. Season-tickets holders are paying a fictitious surcharge for the ability to buy tickets. And that’s helping the Bills supplement the taxpayer money they’ll be getting.