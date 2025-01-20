 Skip navigation
Bengals hire Scott Peters as their offensive line coach

  
Published January 20, 2025 11:49 AM

The Bengals have filled a couple of the openings on Zac Taylor’s coaching staff.

The team announced the hiring of Scott Peters as their new offensive line coach on Monday. They parted ways with Frank Pollack after the end of their season.

Peters was the offensive line coach for the Patriots during the 2024 season. He spent the previous four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Browns.

“Scott is a great fit for our offense,” Taylor said in a statement. “He is passionate about the position, and has done a great job of both developing young players and helping veteran players continue to grow. He is familiar with the AFC North and knows what it takes to win in our division. I am excited to have him on our staff.”

The Bengals also hired Michael McCarthy as their assistant offensive line coach. He had the same role with New England in 2024.