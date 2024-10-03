Bills, Josh Allen prepare to face Stefon Diggs

As the fifth Sunday of the regular season approaches, the team that currently employs receiver Stefon Diggs will host the team that most recently employed him.

In anticipation of Sunday’s Bills-Texans game, ESPN.com posted a #longread that, frankly, shed no new light on the Bills’ relationship with Diggs, or why it imploded.

On Wednesday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his feelings clear for his former teammate.

“I’ve got a lot of love for [Diggs],” Allen told reporters on Wednesday. “I still do. The things that he did for me in my career, and the things that he did in a Buffalo Bill uniform won’t be forgotten anytime soon, especially from me.”

Diggs’s current quarterback separately praised him.

“It’s been great,” Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said regarding his relationship with Diggs. “I think he got a bad rap just by the media and by people. But he’s been nothing but just amazing to this team and to his teammates. He’s helped me out a ton. As you can see, we’re clicking more and more every game. So, I’m very happy for him and I’m glad that he’s finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot. So, just really, really happy to be part of his journey and just being around him has been really awesome.”

Diggs doesn’t get a bad rap here. We love Diggs. Always have. He wants to win, badly. He wanted out of Minnesota because he didn’t see a path to a Super Bowl. In Buffalo, it was more complicated.

By June of 2023, the toxic nature of the relationship wasn’t. Earlier this year, the two sides went their separate ways. They’ll briefly intersect on Sunday, and Diggs will surely want to have a big game against his second former team — especially after losing badly to his first former team, the Vikings, in Week 3.