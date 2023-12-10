Bills lead Chiefs 14-7 at halftime

The Bills scored the first 14 points of Sunday’s game in Kansas City, but the Chiefs were able to get back within one score before halftime.

Jerick McKinnon ran for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:19 left in the first half and Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the first half was knocked down, which kept the Bills up 14-7 after 30 minutes of play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allen’s biggest mistake of the day helped set up McKinnon’s score. Rather than try to run for a first down, Allen tried to squeeze a pass into wide receiver Trent Sherfield. Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner picked the ball off and Patrick Mahomes hit 7-of-8 passes to move the ball into scoring position.

Conner was in the game because Chiefs safety Justin Reid left with an injury, but he returned to the game. Bills safety Micah Hyde is considered questionable to return from a stinger.

Mahomes also threw a pick in the first quarter and is 13-of-21 for 130 yards overall. Allen has run for one touchdown and thrown another for the ninth time this season, but more will be needed for the Bills to get a road win on Sunday.