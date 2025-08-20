Bills make several roster moves, including releasing K Caden Davis

The Bills have made a few roster moves on Wednesday.

Buffalo announced the club has signed cornerback Zy Alexander, running back Elijah Young, and offensive lineman Rush Reimer.

As corresponding moves, the club released kicker Caden Davis and waived running back Jarveon Howard with an injury designation.

Davis’ release is a positive sign for kicker Tyler Bass, who has been sidelined with a pelvic injury for most of training camp. Head coach Sean McDermott mentioned earlier this week that the team hoped Bass would be available to kick in the preseason finale on Saturday.