Bills officially seek rights to host 2028 or 2029

Eventually, every NFL city will host the draft. If it wants to.

Buffalo officially wants to.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News, the Bills have submitted an official request to host the NFL draft in 2028 or 2029.

It’s unclear where the draft would specifically happen. It possibly would unfold in and around the team’s new stadium, which opens in 2026. When Dallas hosted the draft several years ago, the stadium was the centerpiece of the process.

The NFL started making the draft a traveling road show in 2015. After two years in Chicago, it went on the move each and every year.

Eventually, the travels of the draft will become a new verse to I’ve Been Everywhere.