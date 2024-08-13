Bills place WR Chase Claypool on IR in series of Tuesday moves

The Bills have announced a series of moves on Tuesday that were ostensibly brought on by injuries.

Buffalo formalized the previously reported signings of quarterback Ben DiNucci and receiver Damiere Byrd. The club also announced the signing of veteran Deon Cain, who most recently played for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

As corresponding moves, the Bills placed Shane Buechele and receiver Chase Claypool on injured reserve. The team also waived receiver Bryan Thompson with an injury designation.

The Claypool move is a bit of a surprise, as he was initially described as day-to-day with a toe injury on July 29. But the issue has lingered, with Claypool being sidelined for most of training camp. He signed with the Bills in May after splitting last year between the Bears and Dolphins.

Claypool could hit the open market if Buffalo elects to release him from IR with an injury settlement.

Cain, 28, has recorded nine career catches for 124 yards in 15 games. His last regular-season appearance was for the Steelers in 2020.