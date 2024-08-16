Bills plan to play Josh Allen, healthy starters for more than a quarter Saturday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set for a little more preseason work this weekend.

The team announced that they plan to play Allen and the team’s other healthy starters for about a quarter and a half against the Steelers on Saturday night. That’s about the same as they played last week against the Bears, although the team notes that forecasted rain could change their plans.

Head coach Sean McDermott will be looking for a better performance out of the entire group this week. He said that the play against the Bears last week was not up to “our standard” and that “there is a lot we need to do to get ourselves ready to go here.”

The results won’t matter until September, but a better performance this time out would raise hopes for what’s to come in Buffalo this fall.