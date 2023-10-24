Bills’ practice report unchanged from Monday: Von Miller remains limited

The Bills’ practice report remain unchanged Tuesday.

Edge rusher Von Miller still is limited with a veteran rest/knee designation. He returned to the practice report this week for the first time since Week 5 when he was questionable while working his way back from a torn ACL.

But Miller played only six snaps Sunday, and none in the second half.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Miller is in “a good spot” heading toward Thursday.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) still was limited, and McDermott said “it’s going to be close” for Oliver to return to game action this week.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a full participant again.

Tight end Dawson Knox, who needs wrist surgery, tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) remained non-participants.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back) was limited again.