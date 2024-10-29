 Skip navigation
Bills release RB Darrynton Evans

  
Published October 29, 2024 03:23 PM

The Bills released running back Darrynton Evans on Tuesday, the team announced.

Evans was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 9 and had spent the past three weeks practicing. With Evans’ 21-day practice window closing, the Bills had to make a move or he would have finished the season on injured reserve.

This allows them to re-sign him to the practice squad if he doesn’t go elsewhere.

Evans, a third-round pick of the Titans in 2020, initially joined the Bills in 2023. Buffalo cut him out of the preseason, and Evans spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad and the Bears’ active roster last season.

He signed a futures contract with the Bills after last season.

Evans has not played a game in 2024.