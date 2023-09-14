Bills reporter apologizes for hot mic criticism of Stefon Diggs

A reporter who works for the Buffalo Bills has apologized for comments made into a hot mic that were critical of receiver Stefon Diggs.

Said Maddy Glab of BuffaloBills.com while reporters were waiting for players to arrive at a podium, “I think they’re trying for Stef. Stef and Micah [Hyde] is who they’re trying for. Hey, there’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Yes. He’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face [and] say ‘eff you.’ It’s how he treats everybody.”

On Monday night, Glab posted an apology.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today,” she said. “I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn’t have to do. For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs. I said I don’t have control over him — Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview. I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

She did the honorable thing by explaining herself. And the tone of her remarks definitely came off as a joke. I’ve personally never experienced anything other than great interactions with Diggs, and I’ve never sensed that he can be difficult or standoffish.

On the field, he’s very intense and focused and driven. Away from the field, he’s a normal, likable, easygoing guy. Maybe he can be playful with those he sees all the time. That seemed to be her point, and her apology made that clear.