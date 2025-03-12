Bills set to sign Larry Ogunjobi

The Bills made a splash on Tuesday by agreeing to terms with edge rusher Joey Bosa and they’re set to make another addition to their defensive front.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are set to sign defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi. The Steelers released Ogunjobi on Monday.

Ogunjobi’s deal in Buffalo will be for one year and $8.3 million. There’s another $1.7 million available in incentives and $8 million will be guaranteed.

Ogunjobi had 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season. He spent three years with the Steelers overall and also played for the Bengals and Browns, so the move to Buffalo will be his first time outside the AFC North.