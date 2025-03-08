Bills sign LS Reid Ferguson to four-year extension

The contract extensions keep on coming for members of the Bills.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson is the latest player to land a new deal. The Bills announced that Ferguson has signed a four-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2028.

Ferguson joins defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir as Bills who have agreed to new contracts in recent days.

Ferguson signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of LSU in 2016. He has appeared in 131 regular season games and 14 playoff games during his time in Buffalo. He has been credited with 14 tackles.