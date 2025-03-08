 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Bills sign LS Reid Ferguson to four-year extension

  
Published March 8, 2025 02:00 PM

The contract extensions keep on coming for members of the Bills.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson is the latest player to land a new deal. The Bills announced that Ferguson has signed a four-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2028.

Ferguson joins defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir as Bills who have agreed to new contracts in recent days.

Ferguson signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of LSU in 2016. He has appeared in 131 regular season games and 14 playoff games during his time in Buffalo. He has been credited with 14 tackles.