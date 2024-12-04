 Skip navigation
Bills sign Micah Hyde to practice squad

  
December 4, 2024

The Bills have brought back a familiar face for some depth.

Buffalo signed veteran safety Micah Hyde to its practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

Hyde, 33, spent the last seven seasons with the Bills before his contract expired after 2023. He didn’t not sign with a team in 2024.

“Micah Hyde is in a practice squad role,” head coach Sean McDermott said, via the team’s announcement. “Extremely confident in Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and Cole Bishop.

Last year, Hyde recorded two interceptions with seven passes defensed in 14 games.

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Hyde has posted 24 interceptions with 66 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and 5.0 sacks in his career.