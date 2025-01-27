Bills take 22-21 lead on James Cook’s 1-yard run on fourth down

The Chiefs opened the second half with a drive to the Buffalo 36, threatening to increase their 21-16 halftime lead. But Kareem Hunt lost a yard; Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete; and Matt Milano sacked Mahomes for a 5-yard loss to take the Chiefs out of field goal range.

The Bills then drove 80 yards in 12 plays after Matt Araiza’s punt netted only 22 yards on a touchback.

Buffalo leaned on its running game, with 73 yards on the ground on the drive after rushing for only 43 in the first half. James Cook had a 33-yard run; Josh Allen picked up a fourth-and-1 with a 3-yard run; and Cook scored from 1 yard out on fourth down after the Chiefs appeared to have him stopped.

The Bills lead 22-21, the third lead change of the game, after Allen threw incomplete on the 2-point try.

The Bills have 263 yards, including 116 on the ground. Cook has run for 68 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.