nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to 'special place' when needed
'No underdog' in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
'No underdog' in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Bills take 22-21 lead on James Cook’s 1-yard run on fourth down

  
Published January 26, 2025 08:56 PM

The Chiefs opened the second half with a drive to the Buffalo 36, threatening to increase their 21-16 halftime lead. But Kareem Hunt lost a yard; Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete; and Matt Milano sacked Mahomes for a 5-yard loss to take the Chiefs out of field goal range.

The Bills then drove 80 yards in 12 plays after Matt Araiza’s punt netted only 22 yards on a touchback.

Buffalo leaned on its running game, with 73 yards on the ground on the drive after rushing for only 43 in the first half. James Cook had a 33-yard run; Josh Allen picked up a fourth-and-1 with a 3-yard run; and Cook scored from 1 yard out on fourth down after the Chiefs appeared to have him stopped.

The Bills lead 22-21, the third lead change of the game, after Allen threw incomplete on the 2-point try.

The Bills have 263 yards, including 116 on the ground. Cook has run for 68 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.