Bills to hire Jason Rebrovich as assistant OL coach

The Bills are bringing Jason Rebrovich back to their coaching staff.

Rebrovich was dismissed as the Packers’ defensive line coach at the end of the 2024 season and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he will join Sean McDermott’s staff as their assistant defensive line coach for the 2025 season.

Rebrovich spent 2013-2016 as an assistant in Buffalo under Doug Marrone and Rex Ryan. He then moved on to four years with the Jaguars and four years with the Packers. He was a defensive line coach for most of that time, but has also worked with outside linebackers and as a pass rush specialist.

Marcus West is the defensive line coach for the Bills and Bobby Babich returns for a second season as the defensive coordinator.