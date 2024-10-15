 Skip navigation
Bills to release Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  
Published October 15, 2024 04:22 PM

The Bills added a wide receiver on Tuesday and they’ll reportedly be saying goodbye to one as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is going to release Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Bills made a trade with the Browns to pick up Amari Cooper earlier in the day.

Valdes-Scantling signed with the Bills this offseason. He had two catches for 26 yards in six appearances for the team and his lack of production made him an obvious choice as the odd man out with Cooper joining the offense.

Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins are the other wideouts on the roster in Buffalo.