Bills to sign Damiere Byrd

Veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd worked out for the Bills on Monday and he’ll be sticking around Buffalo for a while.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Byrd will sign a contract with the team. The Bills are also adding quarterback Ben DiNucci to the 90-man roster.

Byrd played one game for the Falcons last season and he had 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns with the team in 2022. He has also played for the Bears, Patriots, Cardinals, and Panthers since entering the league in 2016.

The Bills saw Bryan Thompson hurt his hamstring in the preseason opener and Chase Claypool has also been sidelined in recent practices, so Byrd gives them an experienced and healthy body for practice.