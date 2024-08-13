 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills to sign Damiere Byrd

  
Published August 13, 2024 07:50 AM

Veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd worked out for the Bills on Monday and he’ll be sticking around Buffalo for a while.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Byrd will sign a contract with the team. The Bills are also adding quarterback Ben DiNucci to the 90-man roster.

Byrd played one game for the Falcons last season and he had 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns with the team in 2022. He has also played for the Bears, Patriots, Cardinals, and Panthers since entering the league in 2016.

The Bills saw Bryan Thompson hurt his hamstring in the preseason opener and Chase Claypool has also been sidelined in recent practices, so Byrd gives them an experienced and healthy body for practice.