Bills to sign DT Zion Logue off of Falcons practice squad

  
Published October 1, 2024 09:38 AM

The Bills are acquiring a young player for their defensive front.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Buffalo is signing defensive tackle Zion Logue off of Atlanta’s practice squad.

Logue, 23, was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Georgia. He did not make the Falcons’ 53-man roster in August but stuck with the team’s practice squad. He has not yet appeared in a regular season game.

Logue appeared in 50 games for Georgia, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed in his college career.