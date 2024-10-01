Bills to sign DT Zion Logue off of Falcons practice squad

The Bills are acquiring a young player for their defensive front.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Buffalo is signing defensive tackle Zion Logue off of Atlanta’s practice squad.

Logue, 23, was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Georgia. He did not make the Falcons’ 53-man roster in August but stuck with the team’s practice squad. He has not yet appeared in a regular season game.

Logue appeared in 50 games for Georgia, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed in his college career.