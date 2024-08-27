Bills waive Frank Gore Jr.

Running back Frank Gore Jr. had some good moments for the Bills in the preseason, but it wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, the Bills are waiving Gore as they make their final cuts of the summer.

Gore ran for over 4,000 yards at Southern Miss and signed with the Bills after going undrafted in April. He ran 33 times for 163 yards and a touchdown during the preseason.

James Cook, fourth-round pick Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and Darrynton Evans were the other running backs vying for spots on the 53-man roster in Buffalo. Gore’s departure may mean all four of them have made it through the cutdown.