Bills will have WR Amari Cooper, but OT Spencer Brown is inactive vs. Chiefs

The Bills will have wide receiver Amari Cooper, but they won’t have right tackle Spencer Brown.

Both players were questionable.

Cooper is active despite his wrist injury, which limited him in all three practices this week.

He has five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in two games this season.

Brown is inactive after his ankle injury kept him out of two practices and limited him in Friday’s. Ryan Van Demark will start at right tackle.

The Bills’ other inactives are wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist), cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, offensive lineman Will Clapp and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee).

Dawson Knox will start at tight end.

The Chiefs’ inactives are offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end Cameron Thomas.