 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills will have WR Amari Cooper, but OT Spencer Brown is inactive vs. Chiefs

  
Published November 17, 2024 03:10 PM

The Bills will have wide receiver Amari Cooper, but they won’t have right tackle Spencer Brown.

Both players were questionable.

Cooper is active despite his wrist injury, which limited him in all three practices this week.

He has five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in two games this season.

Brown is inactive after his ankle injury kept him out of two practices and limited him in Friday’s. Ryan Van Demark will start at right tackle.

The Bills’ other inactives are wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist), cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, offensive lineman Will Clapp and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee).

Dawson Knox will start at tight end.

The Chiefs’ inactives are offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end Cameron Thomas.