 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

BJ Thompson awake and responsive after going into cardiac arrest at Chiefs facility

  
Published June 7, 2024 01:01 PM

Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson’s agent shared a positive update about Thompson’s condition on Friday.

Thompson was taken to a hospital after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting at the team’s facility on Thursday. Thompson was in stable condition, but unconscious at the time of the last update.

Chris Turnage said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that Thompson is now awake and responsive. The prognosis for Thompson’s full recovery is also said to be good.

The Chiefs canceled their practice and media availability after Thursday’s medical emergency. Head coach Andy Reid and a few players are expected to speak to reporters on Friday.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick last year. He appeared in one game during his rookie season.