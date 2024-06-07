BJ Thompson awake and responsive after going into cardiac arrest at Chiefs facility

Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson’s agent shared a positive update about Thompson’s condition on Friday.

Thompson was taken to a hospital after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting at the team’s facility on Thursday. Thompson was in stable condition, but unconscious at the time of the last update.

Chris Turnage said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that Thompson is now awake and responsive. The prognosis for Thompson’s full recovery is also said to be good.

The Chiefs canceled their practice and media availability after Thursday’s medical emergency. Head coach Andy Reid and a few players are expected to speak to reporters on Friday.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick last year. He appeared in one game during his rookie season.