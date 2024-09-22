Bo Nix, Broncos get first win in a 26-7 rout of the Buccaneers

Bo Nix still hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, but he got something bigger than that Sunday. He got the first win of his career and the Broncos’ first win of the season.

Denver dominated Tampa Bay 26-7. The Broncos lost 26-20 to the Seahawks and 13-6 to the Steelers to start the season.

The Bucs had only 223 yards, turned it over twice and took seven sacks in an uncharacteristic sloppy home effort to fall to 2-1. Dondrea Tillman had two of the sacks, and Brandon Jones had the pick for the Broncos.

The Broncos gained 352 yards as Nix completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards and ran for 49 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, on eight carries. Tyler Badie ran for 70 yards on nine carries, and Jaleel McLaughlin ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 68 yards.

Wil Lutz kicked field goals of 43, 38, 33 and 43 yards.

Baker Mayfield 25-of-33 for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chris Godwin scored the team’s only touchdown on a 5-yard reception.

Bucky Irving ran for 70 yards on nine carries.