 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bo Nix, Broncos get first win in a 26-7 rout of the Buccaneers

  
Published September 22, 2024 03:53 PM

Bo Nix still hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, but he got something bigger than that Sunday. He got the first win of his career and the Broncos’ first win of the season.

Denver dominated Tampa Bay 26-7. The Broncos lost 26-20 to the Seahawks and 13-6 to the Steelers to start the season.

The Bucs had only 223 yards, turned it over twice and took seven sacks in an uncharacteristic sloppy home effort to fall to 2-1. Dondrea Tillman had two of the sacks, and Brandon Jones had the pick for the Broncos.

The Broncos gained 352 yards as Nix completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards and ran for 49 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, on eight carries. Tyler Badie ran for 70 yards on nine carries, and Jaleel McLaughlin ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 68 yards.

Wil Lutz kicked field goals of 43, 38, 33 and 43 yards.

Baker Mayfield 25-of-33 for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chris Godwin scored the team’s only touchdown on a 5-yard reception.

Bucky Irving ran for 70 yards on nine carries.