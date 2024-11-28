Bo Nix limited Thursday with back injury

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix popped up on the injury report Thursday.

He was limited in the walk-through with a back injury.

Nix was getting treatment from the athletic training staff near the end of Sunday’s 29-19 victory over the Raiders but did not miss a snap.

Earlier in the day, the NFL announced Nix as the rookie of the week for Week 12. He is the first Bronco to win the award in three consecutive weeks.

Nix previously won the award following performances in Week 10 vs. the Chiefs and Week 11 vs. the Falcons.

Cornerback Riley Moss (knee) did not practice Thursday, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) was limited.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (abdomen), safety P.J. Locke (thumb) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hand) were full participants.